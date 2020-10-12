Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Die "goldene Milliarden-Nase" steigt groß bei Taat Lifestyle ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.10.2020 | 18:46
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 12

Transaction in own shares

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the Company) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:Baring Emerging Europe
Date of purchase:12/10/2020
Number of ordinary shares purchased:2,183
Lowest price per share:600.00 pence
Highest price per share:600.00 pence
Trading venue:London
Aggregate volume per trading venue:2,183
Weighted average price per trading venue:600.00 pence
Discount @ close (estimate):13.45%

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 12,250,427 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

BARING EMERGING EUROPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.