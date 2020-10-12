WheelHouse IT Attains HIPAA Compliance Verification

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / WheelHouse IT has been recognized for obtaining the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Seal of Compliance Verification by Compliancy Group, the healthcare industry's third-party HIPAA verification supplier. As a leading provider of IT managed services for the healthcare industry and other areas that require HIPAA compliance, including certain legal firms, WheelHouse IT is now poised to more effectively serve its diverse client base.

HIPAA was signed into law in 1996 in an effort to nationalize the standards for security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data. Collectively, this data is called protected health information (PHI), and it includes any health information concerning a person's health status, health care treatments, or the means through which a patient pays for care.

Compliancy Group's HIPAA Seal of Compliance is only awarded to companies that have been vetted and have instituted a compliance program within their business. Specifically, the companies recognized by Compliancy Group have demonstrated both an understanding and implementation of the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Security Rule, Omnibus Rule, and the ideas contained in the HITECH Act of 2009.

The certification is not merely a recognition that WheelHouse IT has shown mastery of HIPAA within the confines of the company, though. It demonstrates that WheelHouse IT can effectively establish HIPAA compliance in the businesses it serves.

"As technology continues to be more and more ingrained in the world around us, the value of data, and potential for that data to be breached grows exponentially. Accordingly, WheelHouse IT has committed itself to embracing the protocols recommended by HIPAA to ensure it is able to deliver its services according to best practices and in the most compliant ways possible. It was important to us to focus on providing compliant security services, backed by the Compliancy Group's HIPAA Seal of Compliance." - Adam Kaplan, President.

Over the last 20 years, WheelHouse IT has worked with many companies in the healthcare industry, offering a secure foundation for HIPAA compliance for its clients. The HIPAA Seal of Compliance is now proudly displayed on the WheelHouse IT website as a symbol that the company is more dedicated than ever to achieving the best outcomes in-house and for others, Furthermore, this certification joins several other credentials earned by WheelHouse IT demonstrating its authority in the IT Service sector.

About WheelHouse IT

WheelHouse IT is a managed services provider that primarily operates in South Florida, New York, and Los Angeles. The dynamic company works with clients from many industries, including distribution, finance, healthcare, insurance, and several others.

With over 20 years of experience in providing IT solutions for clients, WheelHouse IT has developed into a potent service provider. The company can provide cloud support, Microsoft 365, security solutions, and on-site technical support, among many other offerings.

Even companies that have their own IT staff utilize the services offered by WheelHouse IT to supplement their own workforce, bring fresh ideas into the mix, and get expert help in solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

