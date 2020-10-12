The global data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 16% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

Rising data traffic and growing demand for higher computing capabilities have increased investments in data center facilities across the world. Besides, the rise in the number of enterprise refresh cycles, expansion of colocation data centers and hyperscale data centers, and a surge in the adoption of cloud solutions are contributing to the growth of the global data center market.

Data Center Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Related Markets

Data Center Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global internet services infrastructure market is the parent market of the data center market. Within its scope, the internet services infrastructure market covers companies providing services and infrastructure for the internet industry including data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It includes companies providing web hosting services. Our report on the data center market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., Equinix Inc., Facebook Inc., Google LLC, and Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

Technavio's research report on the data center market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall internet services infrastructure market.

Data Center Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global data center market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the data center market. The market is segmented as follows:

Component

IT infrastructure Server infrastructure Storage infrastructure

Software-defined data center

Network infrastructure

Converged infrastructure

Backup and recovery software

Automation software

DCIM solutions

Power management systems Generators Transformers UPS Transfer switches and switchgear PDUs Energy storage devices

Mechanical construction Cooling solutions Rack Server rail kit Others

General construction Base building shell construction Architecture planning and designing

Security solutions Logical security Physical security



Type

Enterprise

Cloud

Colocation

Hyperscale

Geography

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the data center market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the internet services infrastructure market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

