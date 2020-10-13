The global third-party banking software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

Many organizations are expanding their business in new geographies and acquiring new customers. The growth in the customer base has increased the number of online transactions, which has increased the demand for digital payment solutions. In addition, the rising number of customers seeking help with financial decisions and investments is contributing to the growth of the global third-party banking software market.

Third-Party Banking Software Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global application software market is the parent market of the third-party banking software market. Within its scope, the application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software. Our report on the third-party banking software market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including FIS, Fiserv, Infosys, Oracle, and Temenos Headquarters.

Technavio's research report on the third-party banking software market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall application software market.

Third-Party Banking Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global third-party banking software market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the third-party banking software market. The market is segmented as follows:

Type

Commerce applications

Customer relationship management applications

Supply chain management applications

Enterprise resource planning applications

Financial applications

HR and payroll applications

Office productivity applications

Product lifecycle management applications

Others

End-user

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Telecom and IT

Government

Retail

Others

Deployment type

On-premise

Cloud

Organization size

SMEs

Large enterprises

Geography

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the third-party banking software market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the application software market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

