The global video game market is expected to grow by USD 44.64 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

AR games are increasingly becoming popular among users. These games integrate visual and audio content with the physical environment to provide an enhanced experience for users. For example, Pokémon GO provides a battlefield in real surroundings and superimposes virtual animate objects with the environment of the players. The growing popularity of such games is encouraging major market players such as Microsoft, Google LLC (Google), Apple Inc. (Apple), Sony Corp. (Sony), and Nintendo to make significant investments in AR technologies. Besides, several mobile device manufacturers are introducing smartphones backed with AR technology. All these factors will influence the growth of the global video game market during the forecast period.

The global interactive home entertainment market is the parent market of the video game market. Within its scope, the interactive home entertainment market covers companies engaged in producing interactive gaming products, including mobile gaming applications. It also includes educational software. Our report on the video game market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Nintendo, Tencent, Electronic Arts Inc., Gameloft, Konami, Microsoft, and NCSOFT Corp.

Technavio's research report on the video game market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall interactive home entertainment market.

Video Game Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global video game market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the video game market. The market is segmented as follows:

Platform

Computing devices

Consoles

Mobile devices

Geography

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Middle East Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the video game market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the interactive home entertainment market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

