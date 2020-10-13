Unity Care: Roses in Concrete: Change the World One Life at a Time

Roses in Concrete: Inspiration, Hope, and Education

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / Andre Chapman left behind his high powered tech career in order to pursue his dream of reforming the foster care system and providing help to children that desperately needed it. The decision certainly came from his heart, but how he implemented it required a lot of thought and planning. Roses in Concrete is a heartwarming and moving story about how one person really can make a difference. It's also a guidebook for others who know the system is broken but aren't sure where to start making their own mark.

Unity Care San Jose CA

Andre Chapman founded Unity Care San Jose CA in 1993. Unity Care provides housing and supportive services designed to support youth in the foster care system. Working with children, youth, young adults, and families, Unity Care has five pillars of success aimed at helping foster youth reach their full potential through housing, education, employment, well-being, and unconditional care. While Andre founded the company in the early 90s, Unity Care became his life's work in 2000. While he had been working in the corporate world, he realized his passion for helping those in foster care gave him purpose and the courage to walk away from his promising tech career.

The Message

Roses in Concrete is a book of hope, faith, inspiration, and real strategies. Andre Chapman has proven the techniques outlined in the book to be successful throughout his 27-years with Unity Care in San Jose CA. The book stressed that people often see a problem but don't see the opportunities for change. Instead, some ignore it while others say "someone should do something about it" because they don't believe they can personally make a difference. Meanwhile, others have tried to make improvements but face huge obstacles and got discouraged along the way. Roses in Concrete is written for all of these people.

Andre Chapman states that foster youth are often unseen and the most vulnerable children in America. When working in the tech field, he noticed how difficult it was for those who started low on the socioeconomic ladder to make their way to the top. There's plenty of data that demonstrates the systemic barriers and challenges that perpetuated systemic racism and creates disparities within communities of color. Those from poor underserved neighborhoods find it very difficult to overcome educational disadvantages when schools are below par. Children in foster care have an even greater struggle. Without a stable home and emotional security, it's very hard to build a solid foundation for success.

Andre Chapman set out to provide these things with Unity Care San Jose CA. Unity Care works with the local community as well as individuals and families to provide housing, education, employment, well-being, and unconditional care. Roses in Concrete offers realistic strategies for improving the lives of foster children and local communities. It also provides the inspiration and hopes that Andre Chapman has implemented for the last 27 years, one person at a time.

CONTACT:

Andre Chapman

Unity Care San Jose, CA

408.971.9822

SOURCE: Unity Care

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610208/Roses-in-Concrete-Change-the-World-One-Life-at-a-Time