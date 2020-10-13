The global laptop market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 1% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

2-in-1 laptops are increasingly becoming popular among end-users, especially in the education and corporate sectors. This is because they offer features of both laptops and tablets. Their growing acceptance is encouraging laptop manufacturers to incorporate enhanced functionality components such as 4-16 GB RAM, front and rear cameras, and fingerprint readers. For instance, in January 2020, Samsung Electronics introduced the Galaxy Book Flex featuring a 17.5-hour battery life and a 10th generation Intel Core processor. Therefore, the rising demand for 2-in-1 laptops is expected to drive the growth of the global laptop market during the forecast period.

Laptop Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global technology hardware, storage, and peripheral market is the parent market of the laptop market. Within its scope, the technology hardware, storage, and peripheral market covers manufacturers of cellular phones, personal computers, servers, electronic computer components, and peripherals. Our report on the laptop market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Lenovo Group Ltd., HP Development Company LP, Dell Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Apple Inc., and Acer Inc.

Technavio's research report on the laptop market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall technology hardware, storage, and peripheral market.

Laptop Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global laptop market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the laptop market. The market is segmented as follows:

Type

Traditional laptop

2-in-1 laptop

Application

Personal

Commercial

Gaming

Geographic segmentation

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the laptop market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the technology hardware, storage, and peripheral market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

