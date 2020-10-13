The global pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

Functional excipients are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry in advanced drug delivery applications. Many pharmaceutical companies are focusing on innovations in the functional excipient category while keeping standards and current good manufacturing practices in mind. Besides, the emergence of several generic versions of popular drugs in the market has increased the use of functional excipients in the pharmaceutical industry. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global pharmaceutical excipients market.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global specialty chemicals market is the parent market of the pharmaceutical excipients market. Within its scope, the specialty chemicals market covers companies engaged in producing high value-added chemicals used in the manufacture of a wide variety of products, including, but not limited to, fine chemicals, additives, advanced polymers, adhesives, sealants, specialty paints, pigments, and coatings. Our report on the pharmaceutical excipients market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Ashland, BASF, Evonik, and Roquette.

Technavio's research report on the pharmaceutical excipients market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall specialty chemicals market.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global pharmaceutical excipients market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the pharmaceutical excipients market. The market is segmented as follows:

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the pharmaceutical excipients market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the specialty chemicals market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

