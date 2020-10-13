Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: XFC 43 Main Event, Co-Main Event Announced for Historic Relaunch Event Nov. 11 in Atlanta, Live on NBC Sports Network

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / The Main Event and Co-Main Event are locked and loaded for XFC 43, the XFC's historic relaunch event on Nov. 11 at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia. XFC 43 will be shown LIVE on NBC Sports Network during primetime.

In the Main Event, former XFC Featherweight Champion Guilherme Faria makes his long-awaited return to the XFC ranks against the always dangerous Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath in the bantamweight division.

Undefeated in four gutsy trips to the Hexagon, the 29-year-old Brazilian Guilherme Faria will climb to 17-8 with a victory, with 13 of his wins already coming by finish. He's widely regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in Brazil and is eager to make a statement to international audiences.

Andre Soukhamthath, meanwhile, enters the XFC Hexagon after already establishing himself as one of the top bantamweights in the game after a seven-fight run in the UFC's Octagon. A former champion training out of American Top Team in Coconut Grove, FL, this proud Rhode Island product is gunning for his ninth KO on fight night.

XFC President Myron Molotky couldn't help but smile when asked about the XFC 43 Main Event.

"Fans have been demanding to see Guilherme Faria back in the XFC Hexagon for years and Andre Soukhamthath is an extremely talented fighter who's always pushing the pace and looking for the finish. These are two world-class fighters, and they're extremely evenly matched. We couldn't ask for a better Main Event for our historic relaunch. XFC fans worldwide will witness fireworks inside the Hexagon".

In the Co-Main Event, women's MMA stars Jessica "JAG" Aguilar and Danielle "Dynamite" Taylor will throw down in 115-pound action in the Hexagon as a Co-Main Event that is sure to attract every fan of female combat sports in the world.

Aguilar is making her hotly anticipated Hexagon debut. Considered an icon in combat sports, this former world champion signed with XFC after a dominating run through the strawweight division. Jessica's resume includes 20 victories in four different countries. The Houston-based fighter is known as a trailblazer for female fighters and LGBTQ competitors in MMA.

Los Angeles law enforcement veteran Taylor is also making her Hexagon debut, having already established herself as one of the best strawweight fighters in the world. Another former champion, Taylor boasts an impressive record of 10-5, with impressive battles every time she has stepped inside a cage.

XFC President Myron Molotky is thrilled to continue his organization's tradition of promoting world-class women's MMA bouts in the XFC Hexagon.

"This is a must-see bout for fight fans. Jessica and Danielle both came to us hungry to dominate inside the Hexagon, and both are determined to make a statement in their XFC debut on Nov. 11 on NBC Sports Network. We're going to see two of the most talented female fighters on the planet putting it all on the line, and we couldn't be more excited to announce this battle.

Molotky continued, "This card is stacked from Prelim No. 1 through the Main Event. The XFC business model will be on full display throughout the night. The XFC YoungGuns, 155 and 170 XFC Men's Tournament and the XFC SuperFight Series will give fans worldwide a front seat view of The Next Generation of Champions. Every fighter on this card knows what is expected as soon as the Hexagon doors close. Let's go!"

