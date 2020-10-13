The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 13.10.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 13.10.2020Aktien1 CA30311W1005 Facedrive Inc.2 KYG6501A1013 JHBP (CY) Holdings Ltd.3 KYG5215A1004 KANGJI Medical Holdings Ltd.4 US7404441047 Preformed Line Products Co.5 GB00BMVP7Y09 Royalty Pharma PLC6 CA82767L1040 Silver Dollar Resources Inc.7 CA8283391016 Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.8 ZAE000273116 Tsogo Sun Gaming Ltd.9 CA9101442031 United Corporations Ltd.10 KYG3224E1061 Everest Medicines Ltd.11 US58533E1038 Meituan12 GB00BMWVF760 Guild Esports PLC13 CA14168C1023 Carebook Technologies Inc.14 US81181C1045 Seagen Inc.15 CA68702W1077 Oro X Mining Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 US05565QDU94 BP Capital Markets PLC2 US552953CH22 MGM Resorts International3 XS2243983520 ALD S.A.4 BE6324720299 Belfius Bank S.A.5 US71654QDG47 Petróleos Mexicanos6 FR00140005C6 Eutelsat S.A.7 US24422EVJ53 John Deere Capital Corp.8 BE0002735166 N.V. Bekaert S.A.9 US313747BB27 Federal Realty Investment Trust10 USG5002FAT33 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC11 USP7S08VBZ31 Petróleos Mexicanos12 XS2240511076 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd.13 XS2243306003 Schweden14 DE000CB0HRT3 Commerzbank AG15 GB00BMGR2791 Großbritannien und Nord-Irland, Vereinigtes Königreich