CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.10.2020;Das Instrument WSO1 DE000A2GS609 WALLSTREET:ONLINE INH ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.10.2020

The instrument WSO1 DE000A2GS609 WALLSTREET:ONLINE INH ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.10.2020

WALLSTREET:ONLINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de