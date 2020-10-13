Less than a year from now, Australia will start producing its own renewables-storing lithium-ion batteries in New South Wales.From pv magazine Australia Tomago, on the outskirts of the port of Newcastle, New South Wales, has been chosen to host Energy Renaissance, Australia's first advanced-manufacturing lithium-ion battery facility. The "Renaissance One" facility will be the flagship of Energy Renaissance, which plans to ramp up production to 5.3 GWh per year of safe, affordable batteries for Australia and Southeast Asian markets in the coming years. The site of the AUD 28 million (US$20.1 million) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...