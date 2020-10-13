The U.S. president issued a proclamation on Oct. 10 that cites the impact of imported bifacial panels on U.S. solar manufacturing, while also raising the scheduled fourth-year tariff rate from 15% to 18%.From pv magazine USA With the U.S. election just weeks away, President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation once again imposing trade tariffs on bifacial solar panels, effectively rolling back the exemption he originally granted in June 2019. As previously reported, the proclamation is the latest skirmish in the president's ongoing battle with the U.S. solar industry over the panels, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...