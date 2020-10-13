Stockholm, October 13, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Wästbygg Gruppen AB's shares (short name WBGR B) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrial sector. Wästbygg Gruppen AB is the 46th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Wästbygg Gruppen ABis a construction and property development company that is well-established in the most expansive markets in Sweden. Wästbygg is primarily focused on the three segments residential, commercial (including community service properties) and logistics and industry. Wästbygg provides construction and property development in all segments. The Company was founded in 1981 in Borås and has offices in seven Swedish cities. The Company is also represented in Norway, Denmark and Finland via the group company Logistic Contractor. "Wästbygg Gruppen has a stable platform to stand on as the basis for our future development", said Jörgen Andersson, CEO of Wästbygg Gruppen AB. "The purpose of listing the company on Nasdaq Stockholm is primarily to create even better financial conditions for the company to expand the initiative of project development activities and to create the prerequisites for building a proprietary public housing management portfolio. We are happy to welcome new shareholders to Wästbygg to the interesting journey we have ahead of us. "We welcome Wästbygg Gruppen AB to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market, where it will make a strong and compelling new addition to our industrial sector," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "With their strong vision they will make an important contribution to society, and we are proud to stand by them on their journey as a public company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com