ArcAroma AB: 201013 ArcAroma signs a new evaluation contract on oliveCEPT in Greece

Press release 2020-10-13

One & Olive, a well established olive oil producer in Greece, has signed an evaluation contract with ArcAroma and agreed to install two oliveCEPT ODIN units. Together, the units will treat a production capacity of 10 000 kilos of olives per hour. If the test results from the olive oil season are successful, the target is that One & Olive will purchase four oliveCEPT ODIN units from ArcAroma.



Extraction yield increase, olive oil quality improvement but mostly the elimination of the malaxation stage to enable a continuous production process will be the main factors in the evaluation period ahead. If the evaluation period is successful, the commercial target is that One & Olive will purchase four oliveCEPT ODIN units for the next olive oil production season.

"The integration of oliveCEPT in the initial stage of the process, right after the crusher, offers a number of advantages when it comes to extraction yield and quality of the final product and we have proven reliable results on these aspects. To switch a batch process into a continuous production process is really a game changer and a challenge that oliveCEPT is ready to take on", says Johan Möllerström, CEO at ArcAroma.

One & Olive (www.oneolive.gr) is a family owned company, which operations started in 1896 and it is currently run by the fifth generation of the family. The production facility has two state-of-the-art production and packaging units in the villages Manessi and Trikorfo of Kalamata in Greece.

About ArcAroma AB (publ)

ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.

Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.