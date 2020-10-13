Blockchain technology company CHAIN ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED (CEO: Koh Kok Tiong) officially launched a new cryptocurrency-based casino service CHAIN CASINO (www.chaincasino.live) developed in collaboration with ACE Entertainment (CEO: Bryan Choi) on September 22, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005405/en/

CHAIN ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED globally launched a new cryptocurrency-based casino service CHAIN CASINO developed in collaboration with ACE Entertainment. CHAIN CASINO is licensed and fully regulated by Curacao. The company received certification from iTech Labs, a leader in testing and certification for the online gaming industry, for its random number generator to ensure fair gameplay for users. The platform offers a wide assortment of live table games featuring beautiful dealers, including live blackjack, live baccarat, and live roulette. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CHAIN CASINO can be accessed from any device through a web browser directly. There are numerous games available from top game providers such as Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, GameArt, and Betconstruct and these will be updated regularly.

CHAIN CASINO is licensed and fully regulated by Curacao. The company received certification from iTech Labs, a leader in testing and certification for the online gaming industry, for its random number generator to ensure fair gameplay for users. The platform offers a wide assortment of live table games featuring beautiful dealers, including live blackjack, live baccarat, and live roulette.

The sportsbook serviced by CHAIN CASINO provides more than 45,000 live matches and 75,000 pre-match events per month and more than 120 types of sports such as soccer, baseball, volleyball, basketball, tennis, and ice hockey.

Several payment methods are available at CHAIN CASINO including credit card, Bitcoin, and USDT (Tether), with an instant withdrawal limit of $10,000 per month without mandatory KYC processes.

For more information or playing game on CHAIN CASINO, please visit www.chaincasino.live.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005405/en/

Contacts:

CHAIN ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

Ethan Lim

+8618755632154

support@chaincasino.live