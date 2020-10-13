A new algorithm identifies five kinds of faults in PV systems, while also detecting when faults have been resolved to prevent false detections. It is based on the least significant difference test, which is a set of individual t-tests comparing the means of two or more pre-determined varieties.Researchers from the Costa Rica Institute of Technology have developed a novel fault-detection algorithm for PV systems based on the least significant difference (LSD) test technique. LSD is a set of individual t-tests that allow the means of two or more pre-determined varieties to be compared. T-tests are ...

