DALDRUP & SOEHNE

Daldrup & Söhne reported a strong set of results in H120, with minimal impact from the coronavirus-pandemic. Total output increased by 5% to €23m, driven by positive sentiment in the drilling market, and EBIT turned positive to €0.5m after a loss of €1.0m in H119. The company won several large contracts this year, proving that market conditions in the drilling segment remain positive, driven by customers' long-term goal to increase renewable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions. Management reiterated its FY20 guidance of total output of at least €40m and an underlying EBIT margin of 2-4%.

