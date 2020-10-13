Bright Pattern Omnichannel Interaction Platform for Service Management Deployed by Global Human Resources Giant

Global Human Resource Employment and Recruitment Agency Deploys Bright Pattern Omnichannel Interaction Platform to Enhance Their IT Service Management and Enterprise Service Management

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered omnichannel communication interaction software for service management solutions and ITIL contact centers, announced today that it was chosen by one of the world's largest human resource service firms for ITSM process automation, omnichannel communications, and artificial intelligence. Bright Pattern works alongside service management solutions to improve ROI and add omnichannel communication that provide next-generation digital channels to various service management processes.

The human resource company operates in 38 countries and manages a workforce of more than 100,000 associates each week in the United States and Canada alone. With a strong passion for providing its customers with the best experience possible, the organization deployed Bright Pattern to integrate with their existing service management solution for additional features like automated password reset, automated notifications of outages, digital and mobile channels, AI and bots, centralized reporting, drag-and-drop customer journey builder, and more.

Bright Pattern's Omnichannel Interaction Platform elevates companies' existing service management solutions so that ITSM teams don't need to rip and replace their existing systems. ITSM teams can simply add on advanced functionality that can automate up to 90% of the ITSM process. The automation in the solution helped the organization save hundreds of thousands in IT costs within months of integrating Bright Pattern with their existing service management solution.

Calculate Your ROI with Bright Pattern Omnichannel Interaction Platform

"With Bright Pattern I saw my vision. I saw the future of IT Service Management. I told my CIO, give me one year and I will transform our support," said Jessica Osborn, IT Support Services Operations Manager. "With staffing 100 thousand people a week one central place for all channels, all reporting, and all quality management was critical. With Bright Pattern, we delivered advanced functionality and automation, and had an ROI payback of just a few months."

Bright Pattern delivers unique enterprise class functionality that is rapid to deploy and greatly enhances current ITSM and ESM solutions. Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their IT service management and contact center organizations because of its simplified - yet robust - omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the use of outside services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the FrontRunners Quadrant .

Additional Information

Read the full Success Story

Learn more about Bright Pattern Omnichannel Interaction Platform

See Bright Pattern Awards and Recognition

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the easiest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software that can be deployed quickly with the lowest professional services costs in the industry. With the purpose of making customer service, sales, and marketing brighter and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI . Bright Pattern's platform can be used on all digital channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also provides native omnichannel quality management , allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967243/Bright_Pattern_Logo.jpg