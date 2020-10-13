Captiv8 Drives European Expansion And Strengthens Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Captiv8 is pleased to formally announce two new additions to their leadership team: Stephanie Hoppe, Head of European Operations, and Saeyoung Cho, Head of Strategic Partnerships. Stephanie and Sae join as Captiv8's global demand for international influencer marketing services and software increases and its enterprise customer segment continues to grow.

Based in London, Stephanie will lead strategy and direction for Captiv8's European operations which includes expansion into the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, and the Netherlands. Hailing from a strong agency background, Stephanie previously led business development at Relatable and was responsible for building the social first vision of many European Fortune 500 brands over the last 5 years. She is an expert at delivering digital, performance, integrated and influencer marketing campaigns designed to engage with consumers with brand objectives.

Saeyoung brings a decade of experience working across paid, owned, and earned media to build a social-first vision with Fortune 500 brands. Prior to joining Captiv8, Saeyoung was a Director at Horizon Media, the largest independent ad agency whose customers include Geico, Corona and others, where she drove social strategy and developed a highly effective and scalable in-house influencer marketing discipline at the agency. Saeyoung will focus on strengthening industry partnerships and leading customer growth with enterprise customers.

"Prior to joining Captiv8, my biggest frustration in working with some of the world's most inspirational brands was the poor quality of the data that underpinned otherwise brilliant creative strategies. As influencer marketing matured to become an essential part of brands' media budgets - the data that agencies were able to provide to clients didn't. Captiv8 marries human creativity with excellent data insights - whether you choose us as a full service agency or leverage our platform as a self-serve dashboard. I'm excited to build on Captiv8's existing success stories," Stephanie Hoppe

"Over the last five years, as both a customer and a branded context expert, I've had the opportunity to see Captiv8 evolve into one of the strongest leaders in the influencer marketing ecosystem by placing forward-thinking strategic bets on influencer data ahead of the competition. I could not be more thrilled to partner with the entire team," Saeyoung Cho

"We are incredibly excited and honored to have Saeyoung and Stephanie join the Captiv8 team. With Stephanie's command over the European market and Sae's deep understanding of brand strategy they will both be crucial to help Captiv8 continue to grow and expand our footprint in the industry," Krishna Subramanian

