The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 16 October 2020. ISIN: DK0061067220 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name at Nasdaq Copenhagen: Wealth Inv AKL AKL CABA Optimal Plus I --------------------------------------------------------------------- New name at Nasdaq Copenhagen Wealth Invest AKL Aktieafkast+ I --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WEKCABOPTPLI --------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: WEKAFKI --------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 172738 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=793817