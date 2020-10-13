My Hope Chest: Bling A Bra for Breast Cancer Launches to Help Survivors Heal

My Hope Chest Introduces New Virtual "Fun-raisng," Bra Design Campaign

TAMPA-ST. PETE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / My Hope Chest, (MyHopeChest.org) the only national non-profit to provide breast reconstruction for uninsured and underinsured cancer survivors, is excited to launch Bling A Bra for Breast Cancer.com! In this innovative October fundraiser, donors get to "digitally decorate" and dedicate a colorful bra, in honor or memory of a loved one or in support of My Hope Chest, creating a tribute that will display in the website's Gallery.

"Breast cancer is more than pink ribbons and lit up buildings.... It's real women coming through a very difficult and life-changing experience," says Alisa Savoretti, a breast cancer survivor and Founder of My Hope Chest. "That's why My Hope Chest's mission focuses not on awareness of the disease, everyone's aware, but on the ACTION of making women whole again after mastectomy, helping restore their quality of life in body, mind and spirit after cancer."

According to the American Cancer Society, currently there are approximately 266,000 breast cancer survivors each year. My Hope Chest has launched the Breast Reconstruction Survey to discern just how many survivors a year are stuck and unable to attain their reconstructive surgery. Bling A Bra for Breast Cancer is raising funds to pay for the series of 3 expensive surgeries for their waitlist of women, growing from referrals, by the largest breast cancer charities that do not address this issue, nor fund My Hope Chest.

My Hope Chest's mission focuses on the Celebration of Life and the back end of the disease. The charity deems October, Breast Cancer ACTION month, noting breast cancer awareness is not a cause or formal charity. The organization fights to be heard in a sea of pink ribbons and to be the solution for survivors,

Supporting their 18 years of dedication to breast reconstruction, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons magazine has featured My Hope Chest's story on the cover! You can read the 6 page article by clicking here.

About My Hope Chest:

Established in 2003, My Hope Chest is the only national 501(c)(3) social service organization focused on reconstructive surgery for uninsured and underinsured breast cancer survivors. We are moved to ACT, and our goal is to heal and provide closure to the breast cancer journey. By enabling those who desire reconstruction to have it, My Hope Chest works to help all survivors return to a "new" normal with feelings of hope, self-worth and completeness. For more information about My Hope Chest, please visit www.myhopechest.org and contact info@myhopechest.org.

Media Contact:

Three Girls Media, Inc.

Rilee Viggers, rilee@threegirlsmedia.com

Erika Montgomery, erika@threegirlsmedia.com

SOURCE: My Hope Chest

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610228/Bling-A-Bra-for-Breast-Cancer-Launches-to-Help-Survivors-Heal