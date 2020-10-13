Raach Solar and its Power Utility Bangladesh Ltd local partner have landed two contracts to supply more than 700 pumps in the north-western Bogra district, with the Asian Development Bank footing the bill.German supplier Raach Solar and a Bangladeshi partner have secured two tenders worth a total $9 million to install 705 solar-powered irrigation pumps in the north-western Bogra district of the South Asian nation. The program is being carried out by Raach with the Power Utility Bangladesh Ltd energy unit of the Dhaka-based, plastics-to-banking Bengal Group of Industries conglomerate. The pumps ...

