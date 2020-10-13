Winston Gold Corp. Successfully Extracts 4,200 Tons of Mineralized Material Averaging 0.22 opt From Underground Mining Development

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to provide an update on its continued underground mine development and current planning of stopes at its Winston, Montana property. To date 255' of drift has been driven on the combined Custer and Parallel veins.

The development has been driven as 10 feet x 10 feet sill drifts that allow for rubber tired underground equipment to access the area for the preparation of narrow vein stope mining above the 4,637 foot level.

The Custer vein has had 109 feet of sill drifting on one heading, while the Parallel vein has had 146 feet between two headings. True vein widths of Parallel and Custer have varied from just a few inches, to as much as 17 feet at one point on the Custer vein, with an average of about 4 feet.

The Custer vein development has produced an estimated 1,990 tons of undiluted material, while the Parallel vein development has produced an estimated 2,200 tons of partially diluted mineralized material some of which was used for lining of the mill pads. The diluted material is due to the level being developed as a haulage way for stoping above. As the sill drift development advances stopes are being planned for Parallel Vein east and west and Custer west.

In total Winston has hauled to surface 4,200 tons of mineralized rock with an average grade of 0.22 opt (7.54 gpt). This amounts to approximately 924 ounces (31, 674 grams) of gold. Silver values from the Custer vein have been elevated and are averaging 8 ounces per ton.

Presently, underground development continues at a rate of 150 tons per day. Winston is waiting for the final two pieces of equipment to complete the refurbishing upgrades to the nearby Paradine Mill so it can process the gold and silver contained within the stockpiled mill feed sample material.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements".

