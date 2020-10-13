Receipt Bank launches "one place to pay" app

Product promises "pain free payments" to upload, track and pay invoices in one app



The only app where you can upload, track and pay invoices from the same place

Businesses pay invoices directly from their app, with access to all major UK banks

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Receipt Bank has today launched Pay - the only product available to small businesses in the UK to upload, track and pay invoices in one place, regardless of who they bank with.

Receipt Bank Pay lets small businesses know what to pay, and when, and make payments directly from the app from all major UK banks.

The mobile app promises "pain free payments" - consolidating the number of apps needed to make a payment into one, eliminating financial admin and saving money for small businesses.

With the mobile app users can now manage invoices with one click through instant uploads, a clear view of upcoming payments with due date reminders and a single tap to mark as paid.

Users can switch between paid and unpaid items, and see when invoices are close to their due date, to stay on top of their invoices and manage cash flow more effectively.

Receipt Bank CEO Adrian Blair commented: "Pay completely transforms our offer for businesses by making payments pain free."

"What's unique is that this ends the need to switch between three different apps; Pay brings uploading, managing and paying invoices all into a single app. It really transforms how businesses can manage their cash flow with their accountants."

John Toon, Manager at Beever and Struthers, added: "Receipt Bank Pay offers a first glance at a truly seamless supplier payment experience. Harnessing the best of tech to offer simplicity, piece of mind and security. Who doesn't want the ability to pay invoices whenever, wherever with just 2 clicks?"

Pay starts from £7.99/ month and is available to UK iOS users on eligible plans. The product will be rolled out worldwide in 2021.

