Neutra Corp: Neutra's New Gummy Formula and Packaging Finalized

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) ("Neutra" or "the Company") subsidiary VIVIS Corp. (www.viviscbd.com) has finalized its new CBD-based (cannabidiol) gummy formula and packaging. The gummy launch estimated launch date should be within 2-3 week.

"We're definitely excited to hit the market with these gummies," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "It's taken us a while to finalize which gummy formula to go with. There are so many oily gummies out there that just do not taste great. I wanted to make sure we are putting something out there that has our high-quality Broad-Spectrum CBD and taste amazing."

The new gummies are 50mg of Broad-Spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) a piece and are available in two quantities: 10 pack and 30 pack. Consumers will soon be able to purchase it at select stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and California as well as at www.viviscbd.com.

The release comes in the wake of a nationwide survey showing CBD products have never been more popular. As part of the poll, the respected publication Consumer Reports estimates that some 64 million Americans have tried a CBD product with the past two years. Furthermore, one out of seven of the people, according to Consumer Reports, use CBD in some form every day. While CBD is most popular with people in their 20s, 15 percent of Americans also use CBD-infused products, including topical and creams.

Sales numbers of CBD products bear out Consumer Report's findings. Such products enjoyed a spectacular 332.8 percent growth rate in 2018 over 2017. CBD has now replaced turmeric as the most popular primary ingredient in organic health products.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.neutrainc.com.

