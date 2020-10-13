Rajendra Khandalkar, group head of supply chain management at Indian renewables company Sterling and Wilson, has spoken to pv magazine India about learning from the Covid-19 crisis and the importance of smart supplier management to bolster company resilience.pv magazine: As the economy opens up, how long will the supply chain take to return to 'normal'? Rajendra Khandalkar: As the Covid-19 crisis unfolded, and with the gradual resumption of economic activity, suppliers and manufacturers have taken measures to prevent the coronavirus spread[ing] and ensure stringent workplace safety. Yet, offices ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...