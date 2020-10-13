GlobeX Data Ltd.: América Móvil, Largest Telecom Operator in Mexico, 7th Largest Worldwide, to Offer GlobeX Data's Services in Mexico

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to report that its Latin America partner, América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), has decided to integrate Sekur's encrypted messaging and file transfer application, SekurMessenger Telcel, América Móvil's Mexico mobile division, has requested the integration of GlobeX Data's SekurMessenger application for immediate sale in Mexico and we expect the integration to be fully completed sometime in November of this year.

SekurMessenger will first be sold by América Móvil's Telcel mobile operator in Mexico and will retail in Mexico for 99 MXN/user/month. Once sales in Mexico are underway, there are plans to increase coverage to other countries where América Móvil operates through its Claro brand, such as Colombia and other Latin American countries. GlobeX Data and América Móvil are looking at offering a secure and private alternative to other non-secure messaging applications. The market is geared primarily for business users and privacy conscious consumers. Telcel is the largest mobile operator in Mexico, commanding a market share in excess of 70% with over 75 million mobile subscribers and over 5 million of them being business users. América Móvil is the 7th largest telecom operator in the world with over 277 million mobile subscribers in over 20 countries throughout Latin America and Europe.

As previously announced by GlobeX Data, Telcel has already integrated GlobeX Data's secure business productivity tool SekurSafe, which includes Swiss hosted secure cloud-based document management, file share, password management and secure email. Tecel has now decided to integrate and sell to corporate and mass markets, SekurMessenger, GlobeX's Swiss hosted encrypted instant messaging, secure voice recording transfer and secure file transfer application all in one.

One of the many Privacy and security features of SekurMessenger is that the user does not register with their phone number, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. Just recently, according to an article written by Lindsey O'Donnell and posted on the website threatpost.com on June 5 2020, it was disclosed that WhatsApp phone numbers and users were searchable on Google, creating a massive security and privacy breach. Earlier in the year, an article was written about a similar flaw affecting all businesses, NGOs, UN and non-profit organizations, where WhatsApp Group members were also compromised and searchable in a reverse engineering trick done on Google.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added, since SekurMessenger does not social engineer a user's address book. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, such as GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are thrilled to have America Movil integrate our encrypted messaging solution into their core service offerings. Telcel, America Movil's Mexico mobile operator, has over 75 million users in Mexico and over 5 million of them are business users. The idea here is to offer their business and privacy conscious consumer users an alternative to non-secure messaging applications that are in the market, and there are already customers waiting in line to purchase our solution. Whether you are an SME, an Enterprise or a government organization, you need protection from email cyber-attacks, and identity and data theft. Our strength in using proprietary technology, Swiss privacy laws and no third-party platform such as AWS, MS cloud or Google cloud, puts us in a unique position to provide true privacy and security."

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications corporation headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. It is the seventh largest mobile network operator in terms of equity subscribers and one of the largest corporations in the world. América Móvil is a Forbes Global 2000 company. As of Q1, 2019, América Móvil had 277.4 million wireless subscribers, and 84.3 million fixed revenue generating units ("RGUs", consisting of fixed voice, fixed data and PayTV units). The company's world headquarters are located in Mexico City, Mexico. Its Mexican subsidiary Telcel is the largest mobile operator in that country, commanding a market share in excess of 70%. The company operates under its Claro subsidiaries in many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, these include Mexico, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Ecuador. In Brazil it also operates Claro and other subsidiary Embratel. It owns 14,86% of KPN in the Netherlands and has done a bid on 100% of the shares. The group has also fully consolidated the Telekom Austria Group into its financial reporting, owning 59.7% of its shares and using the Austrian operator to expand América Móvil's European network. The Company has its shares listed on the NYSE under ticker AMX.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

