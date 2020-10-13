TransWorld Holdings, Inc.: TransWorld Closes GetCharged, Inc. Acquisition

Charging the World in the Micromobility Space

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / TransWorld Holdings Inc (OTC PINK:GOIGD), formerly GoIP Global Inc., announced today it has closed the acquisition of GetCharged, Inc., a transportation company focused on building the largest global network of charging and parking stations for micromobility devices, electric scooters, and e-bikes. Andrew Fox, CEO of GetCharged, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President of TransWorld and will join the company's board of directors.

Andrew Fox, TransWorld's CEO and President, commented, "Combining GetCharged with TransWorld is a tremendous step forward in fueling our infrastructure strategy to capture explosive growth in the micromobility space under the Charge brand. With Micromobility operators in over 150 cities and over 1 million scooters deployed, Micromobility has a vast opportunity as a transportation disruptor in cities that are increasingly focusing on green, socially distanced solutions to traffic congestion. Rapid growth in e-scooters has created challenges, however, and Charge's infrastructure solutions are designed to elegantly address e-scooter clutter and reliable vehicle charging while creating operating cost savings for micromobility ride-sharing companies. Charge and PTGI will form TransWorld's forward operating foundation, enabling us to leverage our combined teams' years of experience to build out both our TMT division and Charge the World in the micromobility space."

About GetCharged, Inc.

Charge is a micromobility company dedicated to building the largest network of electric charging, storage, and service stations for e-bikes and e-scooters. The company's docking stations will be installed in privately-owned parking garages, lots, and spaces throughout major markets around the world, providing a convenient, safe, and cost-effective space to charge, store and service e-vehicles while reducing e-vehicle clutter on city streets and sidewalks. Charge has entered into numerous agreements with garage operators and property owners, securing a network of nearly 6,000 locations to install its docking stations. Charge also has a proprietary mobile application that interfaces with its docking stations and provide users with available locations as well as real-time e-vehicle availability of partnered rideshare platforms. For more information, please visit charge.us, and connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn

About TransWorld Holdings Inc.

Transworld is a holding company assembling a portfolio of global businesses, capabilities and talent focused on communications and micromobility infrastructure that work in combination together to support and drive growth and shareholder returns.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of GoIP Global, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. GoIP Global, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of GoIP Global, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. GoIP Global, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond GoIP Global, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in GoIP Global, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by GoIP Global, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, GoIP Global, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, GoIP Global, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, GoIP Global, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match GoIP Global, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. GoIP Global, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

