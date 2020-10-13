Publicis Groupe appointed by E.ON as Media and Performance partner across Europe

-- Competitive pitch was held at holding company level

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E.ON, the international energy company focused on smart grids and customer solutions to drive the energy transition in Europe, has appointed a Publicis Groupe Power of One solution led by Starcom as its Media partner across eight major European markets.

The scope covers full media duties across Germany, UK, Italy, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary and the Netherlands and includes performance marketing in Germany and Sweden. Publicis Groupe will service the account across the markets with a central hubs in Germany.

The partnership will officially start in January 2021.

This appointment expands upon Publicis Groupe's relationship with E.ON. Starcom are incumbent media partner in Italy and Romania. Digitas became the Digital Experience agency of record for E.ON UK at the end of 2019, after a competitive pitch process, providing digital services, including strategy, experience design, app vision and tech development. Digitas will continue to be a part of the bespoke client solution going forward, in addition to the Groupe's performance marketing agency Performics.

Stefanie Eller, Vice President E.ON Global Marketing Communication, commented: "The Publicis team has shown strong strategic capabilities and positioned themselves as true partners throughout the process. This is what we need to drive our change agenda and spread the word of the new E.ON."

Steve King, COO Publicis Groupe, who leads European operations, added: "This partnership cements a broader scope with E.ON that will focus on a holistic communication strategy and planning to drive further growth of E.ON. We are excited to be a part of this new journey for E.ON and the appointment is testament to our effective model that focuses on delivering growth and success for our clients, enabling greater collaboration at both local and global levels."

