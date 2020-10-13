ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Retains Infiltration Labs, a Third-Party Cyber Security Firm to Further Strengthen WinQuik's Internal Security Platform

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) The creator of the WinQuik trivia gaming platform announced today the hiring of cyber security firm Infiltration Labs to review WinQuik's environment and identify heightened security protocols for implementation. Digital forensics expert Bryan Barnhart will lead the campaign.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream, states, "With complete transparency to our shareholders and users, we've analyzed the apps' initial 10-days of existence. While there are many things that we are very pleased with, there are issues that demand drastic steps to ensure the overall integrity of our games and company. That being said, we have added an additional layer of cyber security by bringing in experts to evaluate and verify the competitive cyber integrity of the WinQuik app."

ABOUT INFILTRATION LABS, LLC.

Infiltration Labs, LLC., (www.infiltrationlabs.com) is a digital forensics incident response (DFIR) company focused on conducting digital and mobile forensics, hacking investigations, insider threat investigations, ransomware/malware response, email compromise analysis, and related training for government and private sector organizations.

ABOUT BRYAN BARNHART, CEO OF INFILTRATION LABS, LLC.

Bryan Barnhart, CEO of Infiltration Labs, LLC., is a digital forensic investigator and cyber security specialist with over 18 years of information security and physical security experience in the public and private sectors. Bryan has conducted digital forensics and hacking investigations for both small and Fortune 500 companies. Prior to entering the private sector, Bryan was a police detective assigned to the United States Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force in which he investigated child exploitation, data breaches, corporate hacks, identity theft and fraud.

Bryan developed the curriculum and served as the primary instructor for the United States Secret Services' Network Intrusion Response (NITRO) course at the National Computer Forensic Institute (NCFI), where he instructed law enforcement in digital forensic techniques to investigate network intrusions and hacking incidents. Bryan has also developed and delivered courses to colleges, law enforcement, and private sector organizations on cyber fraud, internet investigations, cybersecurity for executives and employees, digital forensics, and incident response.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company's initial offering WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts such as: Actor Pooch Hall, NFL quarterback and former NASA intern Joshua Dobbs, New York City restaurateur and celebrity chef Jordan Andino, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, U.S. Army Green Beret and survival expert Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab and Emmy-Award winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and ClickStream's Vice President of Original Programming Amber Theoharis. Show subject matter includes sports, survival, Hollywood, travel, the Bible, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit: Web: www.clickstream.technology or www.winquik.com | Twitter: www.twitter.com/winquikapp or www.twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram: www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/

