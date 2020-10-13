Habanos, S.A. Presents Trinidad Robustos Extra at the Virtual Travel Retail Expo 2020

- The Trinidad Robustos Extra Travel Humidor will be one of the main attractions from the Virtual Travel Retail Expo 2020, held from October 12th to 16th

- Habanos, S.A. is participating with a virtual stand in the tobacco pavilion, where it will showcase some of the year's main novelties

HAVANA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. is presenting the Trinidad Robustos Extra(50 ring gauge x 155 mm length) travel humidor, designed for the Duty Free and Travel Retail channels.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8794251-habanos-presents-trinidad-robustos-extra/

This launch has been showcased during the Virtual Travel Retail Expo 2020, planned by Moodie Davitt Report and held from October 12th to 16th, 2020, which is being organised as a virtual event for the first time in its history.

The Trinidad Robustos Extra Travel Humidor - containing 14 Habanos - is elegant and practical, and is specially designed to be the perfect travel accessory for the Habanos enthusiasts. In addition, the Humidor complements the unique Trinidad flavour, sought after by smokers who prefer a medium-strength blend and heavy ring gauge Habanos.

The wrapper, filler and binder leaves specially selected for Trinidad Robustos Extra come from the renowned area of Vuelta Abajo* in the Pinar del Río* region, Cuba*. These Habanos have been made "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga"- Totally Handmade with Long Filler- by expert Cuban torcedores - cigar rollers-, thus achieving the distinctive aroma and quality of these Habanos.

Along with more than 70 companies from around the world, Habanos, S.A. is present at the Virtual Travel Retail Expo 2020 with a virtual stand in the tobacco pavilion under the Gold category. Where, in addition to Trinidad's Robustos Extra Travel Humidor, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated launches, other prestigious Habanos products are also being exhibited. Highlights include the new Romeo y Julieta Línea de Oro, the most premium of the brand, with three new vitolas, Dianas, Nobles and Hidalgos. As well as the H. Upmann Magnum 56 Jar, a product that was released last year at the Cannes Fair and is now available to enthusiasts of what is considered to be the finest tobacco in the world.

It should not be forgotten that the Trinidad name is a tribute to the town established in Cuba in 1514, called Santísima Trinidad, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988. Trinidad's origins as a Habanos brand date back to 1969; as with the Cohiba brand it was only used for many years as a state gift for high-ranking foreign dignitaries. It was in 1998 that this brand was finally made available to smokers around the world, but in very limited quantities.

*(P.A.O.) Protected Appellations of Origin

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1309624/HABANOS_Vitola_of_Trinidad.jpg