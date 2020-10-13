MarketAcross: Chainwire Launches Blockchain-Focused Automated Press Release Distribution Service

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / MarketAcross, a world leader in blockchain public relations and marketing services, is pleased to announce the launch of Chainwire, an automated press release distribution service which provides guaranteed coverage and in-depth reports. Chainwire will be a one-stop-shop for the distribution of press releases in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector. The launch marks the first time that advertisers can reach leading publications in the crypto media with the click of a button.

While most industries have some kind of PR newswire service, the cryptocurrency sector has become a victim of its own rapid pace of growth over recent years. Since the ICO boom of 2017, there has been a proliferation of blockchain and crypto-focused projects, exchanges, investment firms, and marketing agencies, along with niche news and informational content sites.

However, the infrastructure to connect this complex ecosystem has been slow to come up to speed, meaning that existing newswire services don't reach their target audience. It's estimated that one in five people own cryptocurrencies, so there is currently a significant missed opportunity to reach a massive global readership.

As a newswire service dedicated to the crypto and blockchain space, Chainwire aims to address this gap. Press releases are distributed to leading publications, offering guaranteed coverage to reach audiences worldwide. The system is integrated with publishers and blogs, enabling accurate reporting via a user-friendly dashboard. It also offers reports of the press release distribution.

Chainwire offers a flexible choice of packages to suit all types of stories and budgets, guaranteed coverage by a minimum of 10 publications for the most basic package. The standard offers more coverage and support, while the soon-to-be-launched premium package will include translations to additional languages and syndication to 300+ business tech and finance websites.

Chainwire is also welcoming publications wishing to join the service. Site owners can leverage the opportunity to produce up to date, relevant news for their audiences while maximizing the opportunity for passive income.

Chainwire will be powered by MarketAcross, which brings its extensive network of media and PR connections developed over six years operating in the blockchain and cryptocurrency marketing space.

About MarketAcross

MarketAcross is the world's leading blockchain PR and marketing firm. The company has helped over 150 clients, including industry leaders such as Binance, TRON, Huobi and Polkadot, to build their brand among cryptocurrency and blockchain audiences. Chainwire works with journalists from top tier publications, influential bloggers, webmasters, and editors of small blogs to create compelling content that provides guaranteed results.

For more information about MarketAcross please visit: www.marketacross.com

