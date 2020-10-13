The global connectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

Technological advances and increased R&D efforts have led to a significant reduction in the size of electronic devices over the years. In addition, the increasing price of raw materials and the rising need for smaller assemblies in certain applications have also led to the miniaturization of electronic devices. This trend has compelled market vendors to invest in R&D activities to offer connectors for a wide range of miniature electronic devices. These factors are influencing the growth of the global cables and connectors market.

Cables and Connectors Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global electrical components and equipment market is the parent market of the connectors market. Within its scope, the electrical components and equipment market covers companies engaged in the manufacture of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment. Our report on the connectors market offers a holistic analysis including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, on several large and small vendors active in the market including 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, Belden Inc., and others.

Technavio's research report on the cables and connectors market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall electrical components and equipment market.

Cables and Connectors Market: Segmentation Analysis

The cables and connectors market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the cables and connectors market. The market is segmented as follows:

Type

Automation and control solution

Electrical devices and electrical distribution and protection equipment

Data capture systems

Process safety systems

HVAC systems and components

Building management systems

Portable generators

Water heaters and accessories

Wires, cables, and accessories



Distribution channel

Contractors and consultants

Authorized dealers/distributors

System integrators

Machine builders

Direct to customer

Geography

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the cables and connectors market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the electrical components and equipment market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

