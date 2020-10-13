Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment company, announced today that STXtv has sold the first season of the hit docu-drama series, Rise of Empires: Ottoman, to the Youku, SIC, and Viasat World networks, bringing the program to Mainland China, Portugal, Central Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Baltics, Russia and CIS, the studio announced today. Rise of Empires: Ottoman is produced by Karga Seven Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, in association with STXtv.

The announcement of the deals with Youku, Viasat World, and SIC follows on the studio's announcement that Global Agency has joined forces with the studio as the program's Latin American partner.

Jada Miranda of STXtv said, "Rise of Empires: Ottoman has the kind of universal appeal and exciting, thrilling storytelling that has connected with audiences globally, bringing a greater understanding to how historical events shaped our world and reverberate around us today. Youku, SIC, and Viasat World responded to the materially passionately, and we're thrilled to be teaming with them to bring this culturally enriching franchise to the audiences of Mainland China, Portugal, Central Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Baltics, Russia and CIS."

The six-hour English-language production was shot in multiple locations in Turkey, facilitated by Karga Seven's Turkish production outfit. The series debuted in 190 countries globally on Netflix on January 24, 2020.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman tells the epic story of Mehmed II, who at 21 years old became known as Mehmed the Conqueror, chronicling his astonishing and fabled rise from 13-year-old Child Sultan to toppling Constantinople and becoming the ruler of the Ottoman Empire.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Wetherbee, Kelly McPherson, and Emre Sahin of Karga Seven Pictures, and Jada Miranda of STXtv. The series is written by Kelly McPherson, Emre Sahin and Liz Lake, and directed by Emre Sahin.

The English-language series was narrated by Charles Dance (The Crown, Game of Thrones), the cast features Tommaso Basili (Emperor Constantine XI), and renowned Turkish talent including Cem Yigit Üzümoglu (Sultan Mehmed II), Tuba Büyüküstün (Mara Hatun), Birkan Sokullu (Giovanni Giustiniani Longo), Selim Bayraktar (Çandarli Halil Pasa), Osman Sonant (Loukas Notaras), Tolga Tekin (Sultan Murad II), Ushan Çakir (Zaganos Pasa), Damla Sönmez (Ana), Tansu Biçer (Orban) and Ilayda Akdogan (Therma Sphrantzes).

The series also features critically acclaimed authors and historians including Roger Crowley and Jason Goodwin.

STXtv previously partnered with Nat Geo on the critically acclaimed hybrid docu-scripted series Valley of the Boom. That six-part limited series chronicles the culture of speculation, innovation and debauchery that led to the rapid inflation and burst of the 1990s tech bubble.

About Karga Seven Pictures

Headquartered in Los Angeles and Istanbul, Karga Seven Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, is an award-winning producer of factual, scripted and branded content led by award-winning Executive Producers Emre Sahin, Sarah Wetherbee and Kelly McPherson. Productions include: Rise of Empires: Ottoman and Shot in the Dark for Netflix; Bin Laden's Hard Drive for NatGeo; Hunting Hitler for History; Believers, Buried Worlds with Don Wildman, Mission Declassified, Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox and Booze Traveler for Travel Channel; Unexplained and Unexplored for Discovery and Science Channel; Contact and Hard to Kill for Discovery Channel; and Duff Takes the Cake for Food Network. Karga Seven also has a successful production division in Turkey led by Emre Sahin. https://karga7la.com/

Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, ("ErosSTX" or "The Company") (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood's fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 205.8 million registered users and 33.8 million paying subscribers as of June 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

About STXtelevision:

STXtelevision, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is a boutique television studio specializing in amplifying voices and IP from outside mainstream Hollywood and serving as a home for intersectional storytellers. We support the development, sale and production of global scripted narratives, creating opportunities for underserved talent both on and off screen. Shows include Valley of the Boom for National Geographic and Rise of Empires: Ottoman for Netflix, with the upcoming George Lopez starrer Once Upon A Time in Aztlán in development, and a Kevin Kwan scripted series in development with a premium network.

