Youtech Acquires Norton Norris Inc.'s Marketing Division

NAPERVILLE, IL, and SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Youtech (YT), is pleased to announce it has acquired Norton Norris Inc.'s (Nn) marketing division and will immediately begin servicing educational institutions from across the country.

This is an essential step in YT's expansion plan as it confirms the Company's vigorous growth over the past decade. Through this acquisition, YT's 50+ employees will now add additional specialization with Nn's higher ed marketing team.

"We are thrilled to announce this acquisition. It's been a goal to expand our geographic reach and range of services. Merging with another results-driven firm like Nn was the best way to accomplish this," commented Wilbur You, CEO, and Founder of Youtech. "Nn represents the perfect cultural fit and complements what we do, instead of mirroring it. What won't change is the level of service that Nn clients enjoy and can expect. We look forward to what comes next with this tremendous milestone."

Nn offers a variety of marketing services to higher ed clients which will be absorbed by YT, including traditional media production planning and placement, paid search management, website design/development/optimization, and social media management. With the move of the marketing division to Youtech, Nn will be able to focus exclusively on managing their other growing divisions, including Mystery Shopping and Admissions Training.

"This partnership opens up incredible opportunities for us as well as our clients. We can now provide an expanded digital marketing menu to supplement the existing array of services that has brought our firm success. Our clients will benefit greatly from this integrated marketing approach, just as Youtech's clients will benefit from the ideas, actions, and results generated by Nn over the last two decades," commented Dr. Jean Norris, Principal of Nn.

Lauren Urban, Chief Operating Officer, Michael Norris, Chief Marketing Officer, and Eric Siemek, VP of Marketing at YT, will lead the new combined division from the Naperville and Scottsdale Offices of Youtech Agency, with Vince Norton serving in an advisory capacity.

About Norton | Norris

Founded in 1999 by Vince Norton and Dr. Jean Norris, Nn was created to enhance college admissions training and help grow higher ed enrollments. Their core competencies have evolved to include robust mystery shopping services. Going forward, the Nn team will "double down" on their award-winning and legally endorsed Enrollmatch Admissions Training as well as their popular Mystery Shopping services.

About Youtech

Youtech & Associates Inc. ("Youtech) is a full-service in-house digital marketing agency with humble roots that has developed into a powerhouse of growth since 2012. To stay ahead, you have to be ahead. Youtech combines the best in digital and traditional marketing to deliver results you can see. We are movers and shakers who are never stagnant, constantly improving our business model to find more ways to change the game. By staying on top of our industry, our clients can stay on top of theirs. Catch us if you can.

