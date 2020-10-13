Orbsat Corp Expands Global Distribution Agreement with Kymeta For Ku-Band Flat-Panel Satellite Terminals

Agreement Supports Surging Growth in Microsatellite Constellations with Global Availability of the Kymeta u8, the Most Advanced Flat Panel Electronically Steered Antenna

AVENTURA, FL and REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Orbsat Corp (OTCQB:OSAT) ("Orbsat" or the "Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, today announced that its Global Telesat Communications ("GTC") subsidiary has expanded its initial global sales and distribution partnership with Kymeta to encompass its full line of unique Ku-band flat-panel satellite communication terminals including its newly launched Kymeta u8 product.

The Kymeta u8 is the world's only commercially available flat panel electronically steered antenna built specifically for mobility and designed for the needs of both military and commercial customers enabling complete coverage of the Ku-band with highly reliable electronic beam steering with no moving parts. It is available as an antenna, as a terminal, or in flyaway configurations, and it can be paired with Kymeta's new satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular connectivity solutions.

"The major constellation operators have invested billions in modernization programs while dozens of new LEO microsatellite networks are launching in response to growing global demand for reliable access to satellite-based data and the internet to support new technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things ("IoT"). Thanks to its advanced flat panel technology, innovative products like the Kymeta u8 will help connect businesses and people to more networks than ever before," said David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbsat.

David Harrower, Kymeta's Senior Vice President of Global Sales, commented, "The satellite market is entering an exciting resurgence, and with the Kymeta u8, we are further demonstrating our commitment to providing customers with the most advanced, reliable, easy-to-manage and flexible solutions to their connectivity challenges. We are pleased to expand our relationship with firms like Orbsat who delivers proven expertise and global scale as we look to capitalize on a rapidly expanding market."

About Global Telesat Communications Ltd.

Global Telesat Communications Ltd., a subsidiary of Orbsat Corp (OTCQB:OSAT), is a supplier of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite. GTC provides equipment and airtime for use on all the major satellite networks, including Globalstar, Inmarsat, Iridium and Thuraya allowing users in remote locations to make phone calls, connect to the internet and track assets or personnel anywhere in the world. For more information regarding GTC, please visit www.gtc.co.uk.

About Orbsat Corp

Orbsat provides services and solutions to fulfill the rapidly growing global demand for satellite-based voice, high-speed data, tracking and IoT connectivity services. Building upon its long-term experience providing government, commercial, military and individual consumers with Mobile Satellite Services, Orbsat is positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities being created by global investments in new and upgraded satellite networks. Orbsat's US and European based subsidiaries, Orbital Satcom and Global Telesat Communications, have provided global satellite connectivity solutions to more than 35,000 customers located in over 160 countries across the world. For more information, visit www.orbsat.com.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for comms on the move and making mobile global. Lepton Global Solutions, a Kymeta company, hosts the company's satellite connectivity solutions and offers unique, complete, and turnkey bundled solutions to the market based on best in class technologies and tailored customer-centric services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions in tandem with the company's flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta Connect services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy - for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform. Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional storefronts in various geographic locations, to grow and expand as intended, to raise additional capital to finance the Company's operations, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, the Company's ability to capitalize on its Kymeta partnership as well as other similar arrangements, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Business Inquiries for Orbsat Corp and Global Telesat Communications:

Global Telesat Sales

+ 44 1202 801290

info@gtc.co.uk

and

Media and Investor Contact for Orbsat Corp:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

+1 917.397.2272

mike@mwgco.net

Business Inquiries for Kymeta:

Jon Maron

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Kymeta Corporation

+1 425.658.8827

jmaron@kymetacorp.com

SOURCE: Orbsat Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610157/Orbsat-Corp-Expands-Global-Distribution-Agreement-with-Kymeta-For-Ku-Band-Flat-Panel-Satellite-Terminals