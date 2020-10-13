Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
"Big Asian Money" investiert früh in eine große Idee! Taat Lifestyle ist die Aktie der Stunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6MY ISIN: CA69526L4001 Ticker-Symbol: 2NKM 
Tradegate
13.10.20
16:56 Uhr
0,886 Euro
-0,028
-3,06 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8460,88217:05
0,8700,87817:00
ACCESSWIRE
13.10.2020 | 15:56
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacton Gold: Pacton Vends Certain Pilbara Properties for Shares and Cash, Retains 25% Carried Interest

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to vend 75% of three of its properties within its Western Australian Pilbara portfolio. The Company has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "Pacton LOI") with Pilbara Gold Corp Ltd ("PGC"), whereby PGC agreed to purchase 75% of the Arrow, Yandicoogina and Boodalyerrie gold properties (the "Properties") (Figure 1).

Raiden Resources Limited, an Australian Stock Exchange listed company (ASX: RDN) ("Raiden"), has entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire all the issued shares of PGC. Under the terms of the option agreement between Raiden and PCG, Raiden will assume all obligations and rights of PGC under the Pacton LOI, which will be formalized by a definitive agreement.

The terms of the Pacton LOI include:

  • Upon completion of the transaction, payment of CDN$500,000 to Pacton and issuance of 129,721,250 fully paid ordinary common shares of Raiden to Pacton (valued at approximately CDN$ 2,600,000);
  • A further CDN$500,000 payment to Pacton on the first anniversary of completion of the transaction;
  • Pacton will retain a 25% carried interest in the Properties until the following condition is satisfied:
    • Upon the delineation of a mineral resource in accordance with the JORC 2012 Guidelines (or other globally recognised Code) of at least 250,000 oz Au at a minimum grade of 1g/t Au across any of the Properties, the parties will be required to enter into a joint venture, under which Pacton can contribute proportional to its respective equity interest or dilute.

Dale Ginn, Executive Chairman for Pacton, commented, "We are excited to partner with Raiden in the advancement of the Pilbara Gold portfolio and also gain exposure to Raiden's existing copper and gold asset base in the world class Western Tethyan belt. This transaction allows us to retain our key Pilbara project in Egina, while remaining a significant participant in the exploration for "Hemi" style gold deposits. We retain a 25% carried interest and become a significant shareholder of Raiden Resources, and are confident that Raiden will carry out aggressive and meaningful exploration on the Arrow, Yandicooginaand and Booalyerriei projects. Our primary focus is on our Red Lake projects where drilling is now underway on the Main Block LP style targets and on the Sidace Zone."

Figure 1. Pacton Gold's Western Australia tenements highlighting the Arrow, Yandicoogina and Boodalyerrie properties.

For its efforts in assisting with the arrangement of the transaction, the Company will pay a finder's fee to Cobra Investments (Aust) Pty Ltd, pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The matters referred to herein are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

About Raiden Resources

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX: RDN) is an ASX/DAX listed gold-copper focused exploration Company focused on the emerging prolific Tethyan metallogenic belt in Eastern Europe and has established a significant exploration footprint in Serbia and Bulgaria, and most recently in Western Australia.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

R. Dale Ginn

Executive Chairman

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pacton Gold



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/610281/Pacton-Vends-Certain-Pilbara-Properties-for-Shares-and-Cash-Retains-25-Carried-Interest

PACTON GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.