SPRINT Partners with Cyient to Facilitate Collaboration with UK Academic Institutions and Small Businesses for Major Projects in Space Data and Technologies

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global digital engineering and technology company, and SPRINT (Space Research and Innovation Network for Technology), a UK based business innovation support programme, has announced its strategic partnership to accelerate the innovation in the UK space sector and to strengthen the mutual focus on industry collaboration.

SPRINT (Space Research and Innovation Network for Technology) provides businesses in the UK with funded access to universities with space expertise and facilities. This enables Enterprises to accelerate their innovative product development lifecycles. The partnership will enable Cyient to identify new business opportunities, to lower its product development costs and to offer cutting edge geospatial solutions with higher precision. The partnership will also assist Cyient in accessing industry experts from various academic institutions and SMEs across the UK for collaborative space data and technology projects.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Mr. Matt Wood, Director of Sales for Geospatial at Cyient, said, "As a business, we are focused on innovation and developing skill sets and expertise in areas such as geospatial data creation and analysis, earth observation data, and machine learning algorithms. To enable us to evolve our business, an academic and commercial partnership is a natural fit. So, the new partnership with SPRINT will allow us to strike up a dialogue with academic institutions and SMEs in SPRINT's network, and gain access to their cutting-edge technology, skill sets, and expertise for potential collaborations."

"Working with Cyient will help the company achieve its business growth strategies through collaborations with academic establishments and businesses within the SPRINT network. It will also help SPRINT succeed with our vision of growing a vibrant and sustainable UK space ecosystem through collaborations and partnerships," commented Mr. Ross Burgon, Head of the National SPRINT programme.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global digital engineering and technology company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient.

About SPRINT:

SPRINT is supported by Research England and the Scottish Funding Council. It is being delivered by a consortium of five of the UK's leading space universities, led by the University of Leicester and including the University of Edinburgh, The Open University, University of Southampton and University of Surrey.

www.sprint.ac.uk

