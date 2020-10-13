Anzeige
"Big Asian Money" investiert früh in eine große Idee! Taat Lifestyle ist die Aktie der Stunde
WKN: A2JAZX ISIN: SE0006371126 
PR Newswire
13.10.2020
Extraordinary general meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The extraordinary general meeting in Cantargia on 13 October 2020 resolved in accordance with the following:

  • to elect Flavia Borellini as new board member of the company.
  • that remuneration to Flavia Borellini shall be paid with USD 25,000 (or the equivalent amount in SEK) per year. In addition, a remuneration of USD 20,000 (or the equivalent amount in SEK) per year shall be paid to Flavia Borellini for her chairmanship and work in a Drug Development Committee, to be established by the company.
  • to issue not more than 1,900,000 warrants and approve that the company, directly or indirectly, transfers warrants and/or shares to the participants in the employee option program which was resolved on by the 2020 annual general meeting (Employee Option Program 2020/2023).

For more information on the new board member and the warrants, refer to the notice to the meeting.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR study with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is focused on combination therapies, but also includes a monotherapy arm. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/extraordinary-general-meeting-in-cantargia-ab--publ-,c3215231

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7470/3215231/1318444.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
