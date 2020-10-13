Aviation Week Network's MRO TransAtlantic, Oct. 27-29, Will Bring Together Global Virtual Audience of Airlines, OEMs, MROs and Suppliers

Conference will feature speakers American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Alitalia, Southwest Airlines, West Jet, and more

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020's MRO TransAtlantic, happening October 27-29, will bring together the MRO Americas and MRO Europe communities into one global forum. Representatives from nearly 50 airlines are registered to attend the virtual event, which will provide a digital arena where airlines, OEMs, MROs and suppliers can discover and showcase new products and innovations, connect with new and existing business partners, and share knowledge and best practices.



Some of the most influential members of the aviation MRO industry will discuss the challenges and changes that have impacted the airlines and MROs in the last eight months. Speakers and topics include are below and a full agenda is here:

Fireside Chat with Robert Isom (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1206410), President, American Airlines.

Fireside Chat with Jeff Martin (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1205989), Chief Operating Officer, WestJet.

Restoring Passenger Confidence in Air Travel, sponsored by Boeing, with Pradeep Fernandes (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1206461), Managing Director, Confident Travel Initiative Strategy, Boeing; Valerie Manning (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1196742), SVP, Customer Support, Airbus; Constance von Muehlen (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1204074), Senior Vice President, Maintenance & Engineering, Alaska Airlines; and Mark Wibben (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1191713), Vice President, Technical Operations Engineering & Programs, Southwest Airlines.

Global Leaders Panel, "All Hands on Deck," with Abdol Moabery (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1143406), President and CEO, GA Telesis; Sajedah Rustom (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1206297), CEO, AJW Technique; and Anton Tams (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1194928), SVP & Manager Fleet Support, GE Capital Aviation Services; and Maciej Wilk (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1206524), Chief Operating Officer, LOT Polish Airlines.

Europe Airline Panel: Risk and Recovery, with Christoph (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1206168)Blaha (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1206168), VP Technical Service, Luxair; Valter (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1192431) Fernandes (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1192431), CEO, TAP Express; and Boris Rogoff (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1146381), Technical Director, Vueling.

MRO IT System Modernization with Dave Ricketts (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1206412), Vice President and Transportation Portfolio Lead: Americas, DXC Technology (moderator); Peter Conrardy (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1202551), Senior Director, Aftermarket Digital Services, Aftermarket Services, Collins Aerospace; Scott Helmer (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1203759), President, Aerospace & Defense, IFS; and Serdar Yorgancigil (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1180254), Senior Vice President, Digital Enablement, AAR.

Case Study: Alitalia Engineering and Maintenance Recovery Plan with Antonella Del Gaizo (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1206169), Head of Maintenance Improvement & Sales, Alitalia; and Vincenzo Quaranta (https://exhibitor.mroamericas.aviationweek.com/am20/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1202437), Head of Engineering and Maintenance - Marketing and Sales, Alitalia.



"We've had such great support from our sponsors and exhibitors who are working with us to help keep the industry engaged and connected. We had a tremendous response from the recent virtual MRO Asia-Pacific and Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific and there is so much excitement about the upcoming MRO TransAtlantic," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director of Events for Aviation Week Network. "The virtual platform breaks down physical barriers and builds virtual communities. It enables Aviation Week Network to continue to deliver the 360° outlook that our MRO portfolio has been providing for the last 20+ years."

MRO TransAtlantic Platinum Sponsors are Boeing, Collins Aerospaceand WencorGroupand Gold Sponsors are AVI Aviation, KG AircraftRotablesand LJS Aviation.

MRO TransAtlantic offers opportunities to virtually network with other attendees through "speed matchmaking" appointments available throughout the event to accommodate all time zones. See here to register. Airline representatives are invited to participate with a complimentary Airline VIP pass.

The conference sessions will take place via livestream and on demand. The livestream sessions will take place Tuesday, October 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., and Thursday, October 29 from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (all times Eastern).

