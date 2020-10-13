The illumi Awards recognizes brands who have achieved extraordinary success using human insights to deliver world-class customer experiences

UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, today announced the winners of its second annual illumi Awards at Human Insight World (HiWorld20). The UserTesting? HiWorld customer conference brings together UX researchers, designers, marketers, and product managers from some of the world's leading brands to learn, share, and discuss how to create great experiences, build innovative products, and launch impactful campaigns using real human insight to drive the decision-making process.

"Great customer experiences start with human insight. Organizations that focus on customer empathy, particularly in today's business climate, will continue to build brand loyalty, and long term success, said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. "The illumi Awards highlight the incredible work our customers are doing to create exceptional experiences for their customers using the UserTesting Human Insight Platform."

In today's challenging business environment, companies are having to relearn their customers, and they are relying on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform to do so. This year's illumi Awards recognize trailblazing organizations from around the world that are leveraging human insights to gain a deeper understanding of and empathy for their customers-while simultaneously lowering their business costs and risk and accelerating their innovation and growth. Two hundred and thirty five organizations entered award submissions this year, resulting in 9 category Winners and 21 Distinguished Luminaries, each with remarkable stories of success and impact.

UserTesting congratulates all the illumi Award Winners and Distinguished Luminaries.

Category Winners:

Outstanding Business Impact Award: AAA

Outstanding Customer Focus Award: ATB Financial

Human Empathy Award: Cedar

Outstanding CommUnity Member of the Year Award: Chico's

Outstanding Marketing Award: EARGO

Global Impact Award: Microsoft

Outstanding Enterprise Success Story Award: NBC Universal

Outstanding Innovator Award: Pitney Bowes

The Pivot Award (for outstanding agility adaptation, e.g. due to COVID-19): Healthily by Your.MD

Distinguished Luminaries:

Capital One, Chartio, Comida For Familias, Costco Travel, Cru, Deliveroo, Experian, Freeletics, Fretello, GoDaddy, Helen Keller International, Home Depot, Indeed, Lenovo, RBC, RingCentral, TaxSlayer, Tucows Inc., WestJet, Willis Towers Watson, and Wolf Pack.

