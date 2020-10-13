The China Energy Investment Corp is planning to invest RMB22 billion in a facility in the autonomous region. The state-owned mining and energy company has signed a framework agreement with the government of the city of Yijin Holo Banner for the project.The GD Power Development Co Ltd renewables arm of state-owned China Energy Investment Corp last week announced it had signed a framework agreement with the government of the Inner Mongolian city of Yijin Holo Banner for construction of a 5 GW solar-storage-hydrogen complex. The facility will cost an estimated RMB22 billion (US$3.26 billion) and ...

