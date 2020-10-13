Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.10.2020
WKN: 874929 ISIN: FR0000031577 Ticker-Symbol: V16 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2020 | 17:53
106 Leser
Virbac will change its governance at its shareholders' meeting on December 15

Virbac will amend its articles of association at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held in December to transform it into a company with a board of directors, the most common form of governance for French listed companies.

It is expected that the board of directors, whose appointment will be submitted to a vote of the shareholders, will appoint Marie-Hélène Dick-Madelpuech as chairman of the board of directors and Sébastien Huron as Chief executive officer.

" This evolution gives us the opportunity to create a Group management committee made up of seven members that will strengthen the continuity and sustainability of our operational governance through greater diversity and a better distribution of roles and responsibilities, made all the more necessary as Virbac grows and develops throughout the world " says Sébastien Huron, chairman of the executive board.

Focusing on animal health, from the beginning
Virbac offers veterinarians, farmers and pet owners in more than 100 countries a practical range of products and services to diagnose, prevent and treat the majority of pathologies, while improving the animals' quality of life. With these innovative solutions covering more than 50 species, Virbac contributes, day after day, to shape the future of animal health.

Virbac: NYSE Euronext - compartment A - ISIN code: FR0000031577/SYMBOL: VIRP
Financial Affairs Department: tel. +33 (0) 4 92 08 71 32 - email: finances@virbac.com - Website: corporate.virbac.com

Attachment

  • Virbac governance evolution (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e1332dcf-0994-494c-8ebe-e25357508da3)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
