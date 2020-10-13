The ASSEMBLY Show Virtual Portal is Open; Register Today and Gain Access to World-Class Exhibits, Educational Content and Networking

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / The ASSEMBLY Show, the only trade show and conference focused exclusively on assembly technology equipment and products, will be taking place virtually October 27-28, 2020. Starting now, registered attendees can start exploring, learning and interacting with other participants by logging into the virtual atmosphere. In order to gain access to the virtual portal, register here: https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show.

"The virtual portal for The ASSEMBLY Show is OPEN, which means exhibitors and attendees don't have to wait until Oct. 27-28 to begin interacting. We invite manufacturing suppliers, buyers and users of assembly equipment and technology to take the time to preview the virtual exhibits and start to connect. Within the portal, registered participants will find a complete attendee list of all registrants and can send messages and start to schedule meetings," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher of ASSEMBLY Magazine, sponsors of The ASSEMBLY Show. "Although most presentations will not be available until October 27-28, there are currently three webinars available to view and learn from. Take full advantage of all the features and benefits of The ASSEMBLY Show virtual portal by logging in today."

The Virtual ASSEMBLY Show will feature all of the aspects the industry has come to expect from this leading industry event. Highlights of the two-day event, include:

Virtual Exhibits - Through the virtual platform, engineers and assembly manufacturing professionals will have access to interactive exhibits from various companies including Gold Sponsor Promess and Silver Sponsors ASG, Schmidt Technology, Schunk, Sick Sensor Intelligence, Universal Robots and VKS. Virtual exhibits will feature video demonstrations, product brochures, and a way to directly request further information from each individual exhibiting company. Log into the virtual portal and start connecting with these exhibiting companies.

- Through the virtual platform, engineers and assembly manufacturing professionals will have access to interactive exhibits from various companies including Gold Sponsor Promess and Silver Sponsors ASG, Schmidt Technology, Schunk, Sick Sensor Intelligence, Universal Robots and VKS. Virtual exhibits will feature video demonstrations, product brochures, and a way to directly request further information from each individual exhibiting company. Log into the virtual portal and start connecting with these exhibiting companies. Learning Theaters - Learning Theater Presentations will be delivered by 20 exhibiting companies. These sponsor-produced sessions will cover various topics and demonstrate expertise on some of the latest technological advances in assembly. The presentations will be made available for viewing on-demand on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 8am ET to all virtual participants. Click here for the full schedule.

- Learning Theater Presentations will be delivered by 20 exhibiting companies. These sponsor-produced sessions will cover various topics and demonstrate expertise on some of the latest technological advances in assembly. The presentations will be made available for viewing on-demand on to all virtual participants. Click here for the full schedule. Two Half-Day Workshops - The ASSEMBLY Show offers two workshops for a nominal fee. On Tuesday, October 27 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm (ET) John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief of ASSEMBLY Magazine , will lead a dynamic panel discussion about Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DFMA) . The workshop is being sponsored by A. Raymond Tinnerman, Dorner, Dukane and Scheugenpflug. On Wednesday, October 28 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm (ET) Austin Weber , Senior Editor, ASSEMBLY Magazine, will moderate Lean Manufacturing and Manual Assembly . The panelists will talk about Lean Layout Do's and Don'ts ; The ABCs of A3 Reports ; Best Practices for Ergonomics on the Assembly Line ; and IIoT With Manual Assembly . Sponsors of this workshop are Atlas Copco, Scheugenpflug and SCHUNK.

- The ASSEMBLY Show offers two workshops for a nominal fee. On Tuesday, October 27 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm (ET) John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief of , will lead a dynamic panel discussion about . The workshop is being sponsored by A. Raymond Tinnerman, Dorner, Dukane and Scheugenpflug. On Wednesday, October 28 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm (ET) , Senior Editor, ASSEMBLY Magazine, will moderate . The panelists will talk about ; ; ; and . Sponsors of this workshop are Atlas Copco, Scheugenpflug and SCHUNK. Keynote Presentation - As technology continues to set the pace of change, manufacturing systems and teams must demonstrate increased agility with the application of production intelligence. Leonel Leal, director of global advanced manufacturing engineering for Whirlpool Corp. , will address these pressing topics during his keynote address, "Manufacturing Innovation Through Transformation." Click here for details.

- As technology continues to set the pace of change, manufacturing systems and teams must demonstrate increased agility with the application of production intelligence. , will address these pressing topics during his keynote address, "Manufacturing Innovation Through Transformation." Click here for details. Webinars - Manufacturing suppliers, buyers and users of assembly equipment and technology who attend the Virtual ASSEMBLY Show will also have access to a webinar series focusing on the digital transformation; disruption and market leadership; and lean turnaround featuring leading subject matter experts. Click here for details on the webinars.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY ( www.assemblymag.com ), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies, and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media ( www.bnpmedia.com ), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries.

