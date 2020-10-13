Kudelski IoT Joins DLMS User Association to Contribute its Security Expertise to Critical Infrastructure Devices and Smart Metering

Kudelski IoT joined DLMS (Device Language Message Specification) User Association to support the organization's mission of empowering a standard language for smart metering and smart IoT devices to enable interoperability and scale.

Kudelski brings decades of security design, operations and management of large-scale, end-to-end systems, and lifecycle management expertise to the DLMS user community.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland andPhoenix (AZ), USA - October 13th, 2020 -The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced that it has joined the DLMS User Association, a non-profit organization whose mission is to standardize a secured protocol for interoperable smart devices across all communication pathways used as the smart link between consumption and supply of energy & water. As a Promoter Member of the association, Kudelski will take an active role in the development of the DLMS/COSEM (Companion Specification for Energy Metering) standard as it expands its focus to include new focus areas like mobility, industrial and consumer appliances and strategic infrastructure like health and usage monitoring systems.

The Association was founded in 1997 by leading utilities and meter manufacturers. Since then, it has grown to a global organization with 300+ members from all continents and 60+ countries involving utilities, meter manufacturers, system developers and integrators, and chip manufacturers. Following its origin 20 years ago, DLMS has become a universal standard for utilities adopted globally including by the International Electromechanical Commission (IEC) and by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). With a hundred million smart meters using DLMS installed worldwide, it is currently the most-deployed smart metering standard today.

For more than 30 years, Kudelski has been conducting security research, security assessments and security certifications of digital systems, as well as designing, implementing and operating end-to-end systems on behalf it its customers. In 2016, Kudelski broadened its focus to include the security of Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) systems throughout their entire lifecycle, leveraging the technology and expertise from the Group's successful digital TV encryption and corporate cybersecurity divisions. It has since announced numerous partnerships and implementations of its solutions across the globe.

"By joining the DLMS User Association, we seek to work with an impressive group of companies who are shaping the future of secure, connected utilities," said Hardy Schmidbauer, SVP IoT for the Kudelski Group. "By being a Promoter Member of the Association, we will help ensure that DLMS-based solutions are designed both for security and for scale, and are able to withstand the increased pace of cyberattacks we have monitored during the COVID-19 crisis."

"These are extremely exciting times for the DLMS/COSEM standard, and we are pleased to have Kudelski IoT as a new member with a wealth of experience in highly scalable key management and security lifecycle management," remarked Sergio Lazzarotto, Executive Director of DLMS UA. "While we already have a strong presence and trusted standard in smart metering, we are eager to have Kudelski's help to create a robust standard for the IoT world, no matter the communication pathway used - including low power wireless networks - embracing smart homes and smart cities to help address critical infrastructure challenges and opportunities."

Kudelski IoT provides services to support IoT device and ecosystem manufacturers throughout their entire product lifecycle. Services include Design Sprints, Threat Assessments, Device Design & Development, Security Architecture, Device & Ecosystem Security Assessments and ongoing Lifecycle Services. In addition, Kudelski IoT keySTREAM provides advanced security features like secure boot, device commissioning, zero-touch provisioning to major cloud platforms, firmware over the air (FOTA) updates, key rotation, transferring security ownership and command authentication. Kudelski IoT also provides Managed Security Services to help ensure the active security lifecycle management of IoT ecosystems.

About Kudelski IoT

Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

About Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

