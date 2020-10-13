Anzeige
ROMET LIMITED: Romet Introduces BrightLync Advanced Communications Platform

A New Day in Energy Measurement

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romet today introduced BrightLync Advanced Communications Platform; a first of its kind, end-to-end intelligent and secure data transmission solution for natural gas distribution and transmission.

BrightLync leverages advancements in wireless communications and distributed computing power to improve system safety and resilience for gas utilities worldwide by easily getting information in the hands of decision makers. Its inherently secure design provides data transmission without the need for additional embedded infrastructure or third-party contracts, reducing deployment time and costs.

"We're excited to offer a fully integrated communications solution to our customers," said Brent Collver, Romet's CEO. "Whether we're generating accurate and reliable data from our measurement devices, gathering and organizing data with our Advanced Electronics, or transmitting and visualizing data with BrightLync, all our solutions are aimed to accomplish a single goal; customer satisfaction."

Boasting 2-way communication and a 12-year battery life BrightLync, when paired with Romet's leading AdEM platform, provides the opportunity to proactively monitor commercial and industrial customers through serial data access.

BrightLync is just one example of how Romet challenges the status quo and delivers customer-focused innovations while delivering industry leading measurement solutions to gas utilities around the world.

For more information on BrightLync, Romet's Advanced Communications Platform, visit: https://www.rometlimited.com/brightlync

Contact info:
Romet Limited
www.rometlimited.com
romet@rometlimited.com

