The global data center IT infrastructure market size is poised to grow by USD 270.51 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 18% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Data center IT infrastructure consists of IT equipment, infrastructure, and solutions. A hyper-scale data center (HDC) is an upgraded version of the traditional data center. HDC offers higher data storage and computing speed and has a greater number of physical servers and virtual machines. These attributes are propelling hyperscalers to significantly expand and build data centers, which is driving the growth of the market. The rapid digitalization of industries such as healthcare and retail has been contributing to the generation of a large amount of data. As a result, the market momentum for Big Data analytics is increasing, which is driving the demand for HDCs. The number of HDCs is expected to increase across the globe. The increased investments in data centers, particularly HDCs, will contribute to the growth of the global data center IT infrastructure market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major data center IT infrastructure market growth came from the storage infrastructure segment. The growing demand for data center storage infrastructure is driven by the exponential volume of data generated and transferred. The increasing demand for colocation services, HDCs, and hyper-converged infrastructure due to advances in technologies such as AI, ML, and Big Data analytics will also increase the demand.

North America had the largest data center IT infrastructure market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Higher investments by hyperscale cloud providers, colocation service providers, and enterprises will significantly influence data center IT infrastructure market growth in this region.

The global data center IT infrastructure market is concentrated. Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this data center IT infrastructure market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global data center IT infrastructure market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Advances to Support AI, ML, and DL Technologies will be a Key Market Trend

The success of an enterprise depends on how effectively it analyzes the data as it plays a crucial role in the decision-making process. With the advent of technologies, enterprises have been increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) to implement new data analysis models. The existing data centers do not have sufficient capacity to handle heavy and complex workloads. Therefore, the adoption rate of AI by enterprises to analyze the massive amount of data is increasing. AI can also help in providing actionable insights to meet business goals. Vendors are offering new server designs with high computational power to overcome the challenges of existing data centers. These factors are increasing the need for data storage devices. In lines with these factors, advances to support AI, ML, and DL technologies will remain one of the crucial global data center IT infrastructure market trends.

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center IT infrastructure market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center IT infrastructure market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center IT infrastructure market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center IT infrastructure market vendors

