The global data center IT infrastructure market size is poised to grow by USD 270.51 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 18% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005899/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Data center IT infrastructure consists of IT equipment, infrastructure, and solutions. A hyper-scale data center (HDC) is an upgraded version of the traditional data center. HDC offers higher data storage and computing speed and has a greater number of physical servers and virtual machines. These attributes are propelling hyperscalers to significantly expand and build data centers, which is driving the growth of the market. The rapid digitalization of industries such as healthcare and retail has been contributing to the generation of a large amount of data. As a result, the market momentum for Big Data analytics is increasing, which is driving the demand for HDCs. The number of HDCs is expected to increase across the globe. The increased investments in data centers, particularly HDCs, will contribute to the growth of the global data center IT infrastructure market during the forecast period.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- The major data center IT infrastructure market growth came from the storage infrastructure segment. The growing demand for data center storage infrastructure is driven by the exponential volume of data generated and transferred. The increasing demand for colocation services, HDCs, and hyper-converged infrastructure due to advances in technologies such as AI, ML, and Big Data analytics will also increase the demand.
- North America had the largest data center IT infrastructure market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Higher investments by hyperscale cloud providers, colocation service providers, and enterprises will significantly influence data center IT infrastructure market growth in this region.
- The global data center IT infrastructure market is concentrated. Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this data center IT infrastructure market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global data center IT infrastructure market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Advances to Support AI, ML, and DL Technologies will be a Key Market Trend
The success of an enterprise depends on how effectively it analyzes the data as it plays a crucial role in the decision-making process. With the advent of technologies, enterprises have been increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) to implement new data analysis models. The existing data centers do not have sufficient capacity to handle heavy and complex workloads. Therefore, the adoption rate of AI by enterprises to analyze the massive amount of data is increasing. AI can also help in providing actionable insights to meet business goals. Vendors are offering new server designs with high computational power to overcome the challenges of existing data centers. These factors are increasing the need for data storage devices. In lines with these factors, advances to support AI, ML, and DL technologies will remain one of the crucial global data center IT infrastructure market trends.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center IT infrastructure market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center IT infrastructure market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center IT infrastructure market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center IT infrastructure market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component placement
- Server infrastructure Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Storage infrastructure Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Software-defined data center Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Network infrastructure Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Vertiv Group Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005899/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/