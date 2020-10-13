Alpha Esports Inc. Partners with New Jersey Devils For Inaugural NJ Devil Cup NHL21 Tournament

Tournament to be hosted on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Alpha Esports Inc. ("Alpha"), has today announced their partnership with the three-time Stanley Cup Champions New Jersey Devils (NHL) for the inaugural NJ Devil Cup NHL21 Tournament. Through the partnership, Alpha will organize, host, and operate the two-day NJ Devil Cup, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 at NewJerseyDevils.com/NJDevilCup.

The tournament comes just four days after the release of EA Sports' NHL 21. The two-day tournament begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. on Sunday and will feature eight NHL mascots including NJ Devil (New Jersey Devils), Louie (St. Louis Blues), TommyHawk (Chicago Blackhawks) and others, as well as eight professional gamers including DekeSlayer, Henreek, TopShelfCookie and others.

In addition to the tournament, Alpha and the Devils will work together to onboard users to Alpha's subscription service, GamerzArena+ through social media campaigns.

"We are thrilled to work with such a prestigious organization in the New Jersey Devils and we believe this not only further legitimizes GamerzArena, but esports as whole," said interim CEO of Alpha, Matthew Schmidt. "We look forward to building a long term relationship with the New Jersey Devils and capitalizing on the user acquisition opportunities these tournaments and contests present to us."

Alpha Esports is a multi-fold, vertically integrated esports company with competitive gaming at its core. Alpha's ecosystem conducts operations in several sub-sectors to satisfy the emerging needs of the esports industry. These include real estate assets, IP creation with an online tournaments platform, production & broadcasting, charity fundraising, celebrity and industry influencer agreements, and publishing.

