The e-learning course size is poised to grow by USD 61 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

One of the key factors contributing to e-learning courses market growth is the growing popularity and adoption of mobile learning. Due to the increased use of mobile devices such as laptops and tablets in schools and colleges, along with the increasing popularity of BYOD and COPE in the corporate sector, there is a substantial increase in the mobile learning content in the e-learning courses market. It is observed that more than 40% of the organizations at present use mobile online training courses. Many vendors have developed numerous content modules for repositories because of this growth in demand for mobile devices. These content modules can be easily accessed by employees using their mobile devices. The increasing need for a simplified learning environment to remotely train learners is also fueling market growth.

Report Highlights:

The major e-learning course growth came from the higher education sector segment. The rising number of student enrolment in higher education e-learning courses is significantly contributing to the market growth. The increased emphasis on custom student-tailored courses, along with the advent of modern technological learning pedagogies, such as gamification and analytics, is further driving the e-learning courses market share growth.

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising adoption of e-learning courses for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and Science, technology, engineering, and applied mathematics (STEAM-based) subjects, the increasing number of e-learning course providers, and the presence of corporations that provide e-learning training to their employees will significantly influence e-learning courses market growth in this region.

The global e-learning course is fragmented. CEGOS, City Guilds Group, CrossKnowledge, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Kaplan Inc., Macmillan Publishers, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, and Skillsoft Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this e-learning course forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the e-learning course 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising Preference for Microlearning will be a Key Market Trend

Microlearning is gaining prominence in the corporate training sector due to its small size and faster completion rates. In microlearning, the entire course topics are broken into smaller pieces consisting of either video, audio, texts, or infographics. The video and audio sessions are usually 5-10 minutes in duration. Apart from video sessions, microlearning can be carried out in various ways that include e-mails, online posts, short videos, and chat sessions. The increasing significance and adoption of mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, and other instruments for learning have made microlearning an appropriate choice for organizations opting for online corporate training programs. As these courses are focused, short, and bite-sized, they help reduce cognitive load and increase retention. These factors are expected to drive e-learning courses market during the forecast period.

E-learning course 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning course growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-learning course size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-learning course

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning course vendors

